COVID-19 updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2133 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 261, Pathanamthitta 206, Ernakulam 205, Kannur 200, Kottayam 188, Malappuram 179, Thrissur 172, Alappuzha 168, Kollam 152, Kasaragod 117, Thiruvananthapuram 116, Palakkad 88, Idukki 46, and Wayanad 35. 69,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 3.05. A total of 1,21,30,151 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 77 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1862 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 180 is not clear. There are currently 1,59,401 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,54,375 are under home/institutional quarantine and 5026 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 594 people were admitted to the hospital today.