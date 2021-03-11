‘Don’t be too Trump’; ‘Trump-Budha’ statues selling over for Rs. 44,000 crore

Sure that Donald Trump is no more the global newsmaker. But at the time when he was the president of US, he was the talking point of millions around the globe. He was noted for his anger as well. And that has inspired a Chinese entrepreneur from carving out a statue of the former US President in a pose that can hardly be associated with the Republican leader.

The white-coloured ceramic figurine looks like Trump sitting in a Buddha posture. Trump-Buddha statue shows Trump sitting like Buddha, with his eyes shut and keeping his face lowered. The statue is resting its hands together on his lap, maintaining a calm aura.

The statue is listed on the Chinese e-commerce site Taobao. The larger sized statue of 4.6m is available at 3,999 yuan (Rs 44,707) and the smaller size of 1.6 meters has been priced at 999 yuan (Rs 11168). The statue is said to be about 5-foot tall.

The Xiamen-based seller got the concept from Trump’s iconic slogan “Make America Great Again.” The seller from the Fujian province said that he wanted to incorporate the idea into Chinese products by trying to deliver a message: “Make your company great again.” The seller also labelled it, “Trump, who knows Buddhism better than anyone.” The company made 100 of them and dozens have been sold out.

“Trump can also be regarded as a representative of an era, and extreme egoism. Now the era has passed but I want the statue to remind me: Don’t be too Trump,” said a buyer. The seller added that most of the buyers bought it for fun.