Exciting news for auto enthusiasts – Discounts on Tata,Maruti and Toyota in March.

It seems to be an exciting month for auto-enthusiasts as major automobile companies are rolling out attractive dicounts and exchange offers in India.With the Corona virus pandemic affecting the car industry,companies hope to recover and boost up sales in this financial quarter.

The Tata Harrier is powered by a 170hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine with either a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. Tata dealers are providing benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Harrier considering the variant. The benefits include a cash discount and an exchange bonus. The Tata Tigor,compact sedan is powered by an 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine. It has benefits worth Rs 33,000 during the month of March. Tata’s Tiago hatchback has a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Theyare offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses of up to Rs 28,000 on the Tiago . The Tata Nexon is powered by a 110hp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and a 120hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Buyers can get benefits worth Rs 20,000 on the Nexon diesel this month. The fully-electric Nexon EV is also available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 on March.

The Maruti Suzuki S-presso has a 68hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine.It has a discount of upto 52,000. Maruti Suzuki Celerio buyers could avail up to Rs 47,000 worth of benefits on the Celerio in March. Maruti Suzuki Alto gets a Rs 42,000 discounts this month.Exchange benefits and cash discounts of about Rs 37,000 are available on the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Toyota Glanza is available with a small cash discount of Rs. 10,000 but with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Toyota is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on the Urban Cruiser. Toyota Yaris is being provided with a cash discount of Rs.20,000 on it. Aside that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000 are also available on it.