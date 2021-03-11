India is all set to buy armed drones from US

New Delhi: India is all set to buy state-of-the-art drones from the United States. India has decided to buy 30 US drones at a cost of $ 3 billion (approximately Rs 21,000 crore). The new decision will strengthen the Indian military in the face of threats from China and Pakistan. India will be equipped with armor on land and at sea. Steps are underway to purchase 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from General Atomics in Santiago.

MQ-9B Predator drones carry 1,700 kg of weapons and are capable of flying for 48 hours. These drones can accurately deploy missiles and bombs at enemy bases without human presence. The drone is currently being used for surveillance and rescue operations. These drones will empower the Navy to closely monitor the movements of Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean. It will also make it easier for the military to target terrorist areas in the disputed area on the Indo-Pak border.