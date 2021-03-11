‘Little too inspired by Majnu Bhai’s painting’; Vicky Kaushal’s atop the horse pic goes viral

Vicky Kaushal is always noted for his tricks and stunts. Now he is prepping up for his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. He has shared a photo of himself standing atop a horse with the caption ‘little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting’ tagging Anil Kapoor, who played the colourful character in the film Welcome.

In the latest photo, the Raazi actor is standing straight on the horse’s back, with his hands outstretched. Kaushal is wearing a helmet, black tee and jeans and looks handsome. The chocolate coloured horse is adding more charm to the photo. He tagged Anil Kapoor as his new pose will remind one of Kapoor’s Majnu bhai’s painting where he had a donkey standing up on another horse.

Anil Kapoor has not yet responded to the caption. Meanwhile the actor’s daredevil pose has grabbed eyeballs of his friends and colleagues. Tiger Shroff replied with, “Crazy”, while filmmaker Shashank Khaitan wrote, “Wah wah”, and Sayani Gupta dropped a “Woahhh” on the post. Actor-comedian Abhilash Thapiyal also wrote, “Vicky ke Kaushal..! ” The Immortal Ashwatthama re-unites Vicky Kaushal with his URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.