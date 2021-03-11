Racing Team India makes history ; To compete at ‘Le Mans’

Racing Team India which consists of an all-Indian driver line up of Narain Karthikeyan,Naveen Rao and Arjun Maini will take part in the LMP2-AM category of the endurance race event in the ’24 Hours of Le Mans’ in 2021.For an all -Indian contingent,this is quite a remarkable feat considering that India has never been a significant force in the racing circuit.

The team will compete in the LMP2-AM category of the endurance race event .They had earlier secured a spot among the 62 car entry list. ’24 Hours of Le Mans’ would be conducting it’s 89th edition at the conventional home of Circuit de la Sarthe on August 21 and 22 in this year.

Narain Kathikeyan,the man who put India on the racing map seemed quite excited at the prospect”This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn’t have been possible. It’s been a long time coming but finally we’re all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map,” told Karthikeyan.

Read More – Rainfall and hailstorm helps curb Similipal forest fire

The team had earlier finished fifth in its debut event at the Asian Le Mans series this year.Narain Karthikeyan, Maini and Rao had competed in an LMP2-spec Oreca-07 prototype car then.