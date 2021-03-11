Second batch of Rafale aircraft will soon be part of the Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Air Force is all set to acquire the second batch of the country’s most powerful Rafale aircraft. The second batch of aircraft will be officially added to the Air Force next month. The planes will be handed over to the Air Force at a ceremony at Hasimara Air Base in Kolkata. But after the ceremony, mail flights will arrive at Hasimara Air Base.

The training of fighter pilots in France will be completed at the same time. The second batch includes three aircraft. It is estimated that the strength of the Air Force will double with the acquisition of more aircraft. In September 2020, the first batch of Rafale aircraft became part of the Air Force. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the aircraft at a function at the Ambala Air Base in Haryana. The first batch consisted of five Rafale aircraft