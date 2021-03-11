Skoda Octavia; It’s not just a car, let’s call it a ‘family estate’

Here is the much awaited Skoda Octavia. But don’t call it a car, let’s call it an electric car and a family estate instead. The three-in-one vehicle is making it one of the most versatile cars on sale today.

So here is more about the handsome ‘Octavia vRS iV Estate‘. Read on..

As we all know, Skoda is part of the Volkswagen family and vRS is the equivalent of GTI at VW. But as you thought iV doesn’t mean Roman numerals four . Therefore this is not the 4WD or fourth-generation Octavia, as one may assume.

In Skoda language, it means “electrified model” and in such a case, a plug-in hybrid with an electric-only range of up to 38 miles. The 1.4-litre petrol engine and 85kW electric motor kick out 245 horses. Remember that the standard Golf GTI is also 245 horsepower.

The electric gubbins also eat into the boot space: 490 litres compared to 640 litres in the non-hybrid estate. Another compromise for being green but still big enough for all the usual family debris. The car is a front-wheel drive. Only the 200hp diesel vRS is four-wheel drive.

Biggest advantage is that whichever model you choose, you are guaranteed rock-solid reliability. Skoda cabin is jammed with all the good stuff, including nicely trimmed vRS seats, smart digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and all sorts of other kit.