The extensive spread of the new deadly variant of Corona reported in Brazil.

Brazil was hit by a second wave of Covid-19 , which claims record numbers of daily deaths and reported that the ICUs are fully occupied across the country. Meantime, a novel variant of the coronavirus spreads extensively in the country. Recently, President Jair Bolsonaro has said to people to “stop being sissies” and “whining” about the virus.



The aftermath of that combination is dangerous, experts say. “We are going through the worst-case scenario since the beginning of the pandemic. You just have to look at the trends in the average number of deaths,” Gonzalo Vecina Neto, a Sao Paulo University professor of Public Health, recently told Reuters television. “This could have been avoided and the most important factor is gatherings.”

On Wednesday, Brazil’s Health Ministry disclosed an overwhelming 2,286 lives lost to the virus. In total, the virus has taken the lives of more than 270,000 people which makes Brazil’s second-highest national death toll after the United States.

The condition in Brazil is worsening day by day which was evident from the example at the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul where hospital patients must line up to wait for beds as occupancy rates in intensive care units soar past 103%. The nearby state of Santa Catarina has already surpassed 99% occupancy and is on the brink of collapsing, as cases surge throughout the state.

“I was here during the first wave and it wasn’t like this. We are completely overwhelmed, with our occupancy rate at over 100%. Many of those patients who are waiting for an ICU don’t make it,” Molina told a news agency. The health workers have blamed large parties and gatherings that began around New Year’s Eve and continued through the pre-Lent carnival holiday have lead to the recent surge of Covid-19 cases,