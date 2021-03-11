Virat Kohli or Babar Azam? Pakistan has more talent than India says Abdul Razzaq!!

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq ,famous for his bizzare observations has made heads turn with his recent observation on Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate.

Razzaq said to Cricket Pakistan in an interview, “Firstly, we should not say such things, (referring to the comparison between Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has produced more talent. If you look at our history, we have had so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed.Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to conduct matches between Pakistan and India and then find out who among them is a better player. Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed great against Pakistan. I’m not against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well.Babar played under me for five to six years at ZTBL and I never dropped him as captain. He was talented and a very proper batsman. He proved himself and is now the premier batsman. If we look after him properly, then might break all the records,”

The Indian captain Kohli has played more international games than his Babar. In 427 internationals, the 32-year-old Kohli has 70 centuries, an average of over 50in all formats along with more than 22,000 international runs. Babar has 17 hundreds so far also with a 50-plus average in ODIs and is the country’s third-highest run-getter in T20Is. Kohli and Babar haven’t played much against themselves apart in ICC or multi-nation tournaments. They played against each other during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Earlier Abdul Razzaq had remarked that Ahmed Shehzad was a better player than Sachin Tendulkar.