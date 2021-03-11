West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ‘attacked’ in Nandigram; heavily injured

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly been attacked in Nandigram. Mamata Banerjee told the media that she was attacked by four or five people. Security forces have also seen Mamata being taken away in a vehicle. Mamata was reportedly injured in the leg. The incident took place outside a temple in Birulia Anchal. Mamata told reporters that while she was trying to get into the vehicle, four or five people pushed her and slammed the car door. She also said they knocked on the car door and injured his leg. She said there were no policemen nearby at the time of the incident and there was a conspiracy behind it.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool MP (currently in Nandigram) said: “At about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing Puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and suffered severe pain in the waist.” The Chief Minister told reporters that she was pushed by four or five men while she was trying to get into her car. Pointing to her leg, she added, “See how it is swelling up”. Asked if it was a planned attack, she said, “Of course it is a conspiracy… there were no policemen around me”.