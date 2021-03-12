28-year-old woman kills her husband for having four other wives

28-year-old woman arrested by Nagpur police for allegedly killing her husband who had four other wives. The accused is identified as Swati Laxman Malik. She was the fifth wife of deceased Laxman Ramlal Malik, 65, a resident of Jaripatka.

As per the reports, Laxman had disowned his younger son from Swati as he suspected her fidelity. Laxman left the home and stayed at his friend’s office. A few days ago, Swati had met Laxman at his friend’s office. After meeting him, she tied his hands behind a chair. Then they got physically intimate, after which she allegedly slit his throat with a knife.

As police was informed by the cab driver that he had dropped Swati outside Laxman’s place, they grilled her and she confessed to the crime. It was learned that Laxman and Swati used to have disputes over money. According to police, Laxman, a sanitation worker from a hospital, could not get along with any of his five wives or his children.