Apple cider vinegar, the new panacea, how far it is safe to use? read here

Apple cider vinegar is a very popular natural health product available all around, which alleges that it can do almost anything, including sanitizing toothbrushes, curing diabetes and whittling waistlines.

An expedition through the real benefits of apple cider vinegar, according to science? became very essential, as people all around the world consume it as a panacea. The most popular use of apple cider vinegar is as it cures diabetes. A dietitian Carol Johnston, has been studying the impacts of acetic acid, the main component of vinegar, on diabetic blood glucose levels, since 2004. But the study revealed, no vinegar, including apple cider, has been shown to significantly change or prevent diabetes, said Johnston, a professor of nutrition and an associate dean in the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University. As diabetes have many underlying factors for its cause, the disease cannot be cured by the consumption of any single medicine. But, research shows that acetic acid can aid to lower blood sugar in people. Another popular use of apple cider vinegar is in losing weight. A study in 175 heavy but otherwise healthy Japanese subjects for a 12-week treatment exhibited lower body weight, body mass index, visceral fat, waist measurements and triglyceride levels.

“People didn’t really lose that much weight,” Drayer said. “Only 2 to 4 pounds in three months over a placebo. That’s only a third of a pound a week.”Johnston agreed the study showed “a very, very modest weight loss. In fact, I would say most people who are on a diet for 12 weeks and only lose a couple of pounds aren’t going to be very happy.”

Regarding the use of apple cider vinegar to cure skin diseases like infections and acne, a way to fight lice and dandruff, as a natural wart remover or an anti-ageing treatment.”It will dry out a pimple, but it’s not an anti-ageing method,” said dermatologist Dr. Marie Jhin, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Dermatology. “I wouldn’t recommend it. We have much more effective and safe methods today than this.”

Moving on to teeth …

“Some people like to use it to remove stains and whiten their teeth,” according to one of many online articles promoting apple cider vinegar for this purpose:”I let out an audible gasp when I read about this! It made me cringe, to be honest with you,” said Chicago dentist and American Dental Association spokesperson Dr. Alice Boghosian.

“You’re putting acid on your teeth, the last thing you’d want to do to promote oral health.”

“Anything acidic which contacts your teeth will wear out the enamel, the protective coating, and that will cause cavities,” Boghosian added. “This is totally, completely wrong unless you want to be paying more visits to your dentist.”she added. Other than these, it is used as a preservative, all purpose cleaner , even as a medicine for cough and sore throat. Shreds of evidence are yet to be disclosed to consider it as safe to use.