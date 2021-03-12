AstraZeneca denies the risk of blood clot from vaccine

Despite, without obvious evidence of a connection between the vaccine and the blot clots, many countries have rolled out the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Countries have paused the administration of the vaccine, following reports it could be linked to blood clots.

AstraZeneca has firmly justified its vaccine, saying Friday there was “no evidence of an increased risk” of blood clots, and European and UK medicines regulators have each said the link between the vaccine and blood clots has not been confirmed and that rollouts should continue.



Earlier, a group of European countries — including Denmark, Norway, and Iceland has discontinued the use of the vaccine on Thursday, Additionally, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, dropped plans to publicly get the AstraZeneca shot on Friday and the country also suspended its rollout.” When there is an adverse event, we don’t need to be in rush,” said Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, a senior member of the country’s vaccination committee.

Bulgaria has become the newest country to cease the use of the vaccine on Friday upon investigations on safety. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered a pause to all vaccination using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency “rejects all doubts” about the vaccine’s safety, according to a government statement.

Other countries, including Austria and Italy, have discontinued specific batches of the vaccine. But several nations — including Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Mexico and Nigeria — stood by the shot and convinced citizens of its safety.