‘ BJP will form a strong government this time with a huge margin’: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that the party will form a strong government in West Bengal with a huge margin. Adhikari who is contesting against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that he will defeat her in the Nandigram constituency.

“I hope to receive people’s blessings. I’m confident people will support BJP and bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition”, said Ahikari.

“The BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time with a huge margin.” Adhikari said. “My relationship with the people of Nandigram is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every five years when polls come. They will defeat her. Today I am also filing my nomination and I am also a voter of the area”, he added.