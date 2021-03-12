‘ CM is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes’: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has launched scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She accused that Mamata Banerjee is just changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes. She said this while attending a rally in the poll bound state.

”Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will you vote for the daughter (whose party) hangs BJP activists? ”The people of the state are awaiting ‘Asol Poribortan’ (real change),” Smriti Irani said.

”Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes. ‘Didi is changing names of the central schemes and claiming them to be their programmes,” the union minister added.