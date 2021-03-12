Covid-19 Update: 2250 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2250 new coronavirus cases along with 1736 new recoveries and 9 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 422,246 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in UAE. In this 401,539 people were recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 1378. At present there are 19,329.

The ministry has conducted 239,525 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 33.1 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

The Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may provide early protection against the virus, as early as 12 days after the first dose, Pfizer’s cluster lead for the Gulf region, Lindsey Dietschi told to a daily in UAE.