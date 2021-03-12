Covid-19 Update: Active cases reaches near 17,000 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 455 new coronavirus cases along with 335 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 399 contacts of active cases and 56 travel related.

The total number of confirmed cases surged to 169,284. The overall recoveries reached at 157,577. The death toll mounted to 265. At present there are 169,284 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 12013 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6833 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1610,526 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

There are 92 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 770. 9 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 117 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.