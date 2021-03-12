Dadi Hridaya Mohini, Administrative head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University passed away

Mount Abu (Rajasthan): Dadi Hirdaya Mohini, affectionately known as Dadi Gulzar, Administrative head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University passed away at the age of 93. She breathed her last at 10.30 am on Thursday, 11th March 2021 at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai. Her last rites will be performed on Saturday, 13th March at Shantivan Campus of Brahmakumaris Headquarters, Abu Road, Near Mount Abu (Rajasthan).

The Brahma Kumaris is the world’s largest spiritual organization run by women. Dadi Gulzar joined Brahma Kumaris at the age of 8. Dadi underwent intense spiritual training during her first 14 years in the institution. Since then, she has travelled all over India and the world to spread spiritual knowledge and teach Raj Yoga meditation to help people attain inner peace.

She was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature by the North Odisha University, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha for her contribution towards spreading the message of values, spirituality, and social service. She has delivered lectures on various subjects like spirituality, philosophy, Raja yoga, and stress-free living connected with our day-to-day life. She has a clarity of thought, spiritual experiences, and simplicity. Her divine qualities, foresight, and modesty have inspired a lot of people to lead a simple, peaceful and spiritual life.