‘Discussed new rules for digital media’; says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that he held a meeting with the Digital News Publishers’ Association (DNPA) and noted the suggestions put forward by them in the backdrop of new digital media rules.

The minister told that he conducted an online interaction with the representatives of the DNPA, including members from India Today, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, ABP, Eenadu, Dainik Jagran and Lokmat. The interaction was held in the backdrop of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

“In a follow-up to a meeting with OTT platforms, held an interaction with Digital News Publishers Association today. Discussed the new rules for digital media. They welcomed the new rules and offered few suggestions which I have noted” he tweeted.

He also said that the new rules placed certain responsibilities on digital news publishers which include adherence to a code of ethics. “Further, to redress grievances of citizens, the rules have provided for a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, of which the first and second tier would be of the digital news publishers and self-regulatory bodies constituted by them,” he said.

As per the new rules, digital news publishers need to furnish some basic information to the ministry in a simple form. They would also be required to place the details of the grievance redressal measures undertaken by them in the public domain.

“However, there are contents which appear exclusively on the digital platform. This apart, there are several entities which are only on the digital platform. Accordingly, the rules seek to cover the news on digital media so as to bring them at par with the traditional media” Javadekar said.