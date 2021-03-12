DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHTamil NaduLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Film director SP Jananathan found unconscious

Mar 12, 2021, 03:50 pm IST

Renowned Tamil film maker SP Jananathan was found unconscious  in a hotel room. He was admitted to the ICU ward of Apollo hospital in Chennai. The doctors treating him  has informed that blood clots were found in his brain. He is currently on ventilator support.

Jananathan was busy with the editing work of his upcoming Tamil film, Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi. He left studio during lunchtime but didn’t return even after a few hours. When his assistants went to his hotel room to check on him, the front door was wide open, and he was found lying unconscious on the floor.

