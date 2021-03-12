DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Forex market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mar 12, 2021, 04:36 pm IST

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the forex market.  The positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market the Indian rupee at 72.66. During trading the Indian rupee gained and reached at 72.71  against the US dollar up by 20 paise.  In the previous session on Wednesday, the Indian rupee  had edged marginally higher by 2 paise to end at 72.91 against the US  dollar. Forex market was closed on Thursday on account of ‘Mahashivratri’.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.16 per cent to 91.56. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 15.69 crore .

