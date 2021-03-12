Gulf country to remove travel ban: Announces date of resuming international flight services

A gulf country has decided to remove the temporary travel ban imposed in the country. Saudi Arabia has decided this. Saudi Arabia has announced the date of resuming the international flight services to and from the country.

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has announced that it will resume international travel and complete the opening of airports all over the country on May 17. The decision will be effective from 1:00 a.m. on May 17 . Earlier it was announced that the travel ban will be lifted on March 31.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the preventive protocols and precautionary measures as well as instructions issued by the concerned higher committee in this regard to stem the spread of coronavirus epidemic in the Kingdom.