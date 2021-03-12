Gunmen kidnaps 30 students from college

Gunmen had kidnapped around 30 students from a college. The incident is reported from Kaduna city in northwestern Kaduna state in Nigeria. This was confirmed by Nigerian police.

The unidentified gunmen kidnapped students studying in the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization. This is the fourth mass school abduction since December.

The trend of abduction from boarding schools was started by the militant group Boko Haram, which seized 270 schoolgirls from a school at Chibok in the northeast in 2014, around 100 of whom have never been found. Within the last few weeks, 279 schoolgirls were freed after being abducted from their boarding school at Jangebe in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, and 27 teenage boys were released after being kidnapped from their school in the north-central state of Niger, along with three staff and 12 family members. One student was shot dead in that attack.