‘I cannot tell you what I prayed for’; Alia Bhatt spotted at Shiva temple

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt visited the Mukteshwar Temple in Juhu, Mumbai, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. She visited the temple along with her friend, director Ayan Mukerji.

The actor had confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 while her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the coronavirus.

Alia wearing a red traditional attire was looking gorgeous on her visit to the remple. She was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out of the temple. “Kuch khaas maanga (Did you pray for something special)?, one of them asked her to which she replied, “Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did, but I cannot tell you what I prayed for).”

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting in Mumbai was stopped after the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and a few of his close associates tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Along with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which has hit the floors.