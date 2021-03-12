India grants visa to Pakistan’s Usman Chand for Shooting World Cup

In a heart-warming gesture India has granted visa to Pakistan’s lone skeet shooter Usman Chand to travel to India. He would compete in the New Delhi World Cup secheduled for this month. Chand had earlier applied for a visa to travel to India for the World Cup.

Razi Ahmed Khan, secretary general of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP),stated on Thursday. “We received the visa from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday. It’s good that Chand will get a chance to compete with the top shooters from across the globe. We hope he is able to shoot a good score in India.”Close to 300 shooters from 43 countries are expected to compete against each other the ISSF World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun events from at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.No coach or official would accompany Chand. “Since Chand, who is training in Sialkot, has got necessary travel documents he will plan out his flight schedule accordingly,” Khan told.

India is scheduled to also host the men’s ICC T20 Cricket World Cup this year. There is suspicion looming on whether the Pakistani team will be granted the visas to visit India and compete. The Pakistan Cricket Board has already requested that Pakistani fans shouldeven be granted visas to watch the cricket matches.

Chand who is 36 now had missed the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.He secured a fine fifth position at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.Chand’s personal-best score is 122 out of 150 during the Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018. He is currently ranked 108 in the world as per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rankings.