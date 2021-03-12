Manju Warrier to act in Bollywood Cinema: Would be starring opposite R Madhavan

Malayalam’s Lady Superstar, Manju Warrier, is all set to make a Bollywood entry soon. She would be starring opposite R Madhavan in the movie ‘Ameriki Pandit’ directed by Kalpesh.

Film critic Sreedhar Pillai has tweeted the news on Manju’s Bollywood debut.

The Priest, her first movie with Megastar Mammooty was released on Thursday. Manju hinted about her Bollywood entry in a press meet with the team of ‘The Priest’.

According to reports shooting of ‘Ameriki Pandit’ has already started in Bhopal. Manju is expected to join the shooting set soon.

Recently Manju’s mother Girija Madhavan, gave her debut Kathakali performance with a group of talented Kathakali artists of Sarvathobhadram Kala Kendram. She enacted the role of Panchali in ‘Kalyana Saugandhikam’. She was training under the renowned Kathakali artist Kalanilayam Gopi Asan for more than two years.

Manju who was thrilled to see her mother perform posted about it on Social Media. “My SUPERSTAR proved it again! Thank you for always being an inspiration to all of us!!! For those of you who missed what’s happening, my Amma got trained in Kathakali under Kalanilayam Gopi Aashan for the past two years and performed onstage with a group of the most talented Kathakali artists of Sarvathobhadram Kala Kendram! I’m so proud of you Amma! “