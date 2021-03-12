Mansukh Hiren case; MVA govt announces transfer of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze

The MVA government announced the transfer of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze from the crime intelligence unit. The transfer comes in the backdrop of his alleged link in the Ambani security scare case.

The opposition refused to let the state assembly function demanding Vaze’s transfer in connection with the murder case of Mansukh Hiren whose car was found with gelatin sticks outside the resdence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

It was a few days back that a scorpio car was found with explosives near Ambani’s house. Later the person who stole the car, Mansukh Hiren was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Thane. On further investigation his call detail record (CDR) showed that he was in constant touch with encounter specialist & Thackeray loyalist Sachin Vaze, known for arresting & dragging Arnab out of his house. Meanwhile the car owner has claimed his vehicle has been stolen. A detailed probe is underway.