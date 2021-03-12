Online fraud; Techie duped of Rs. 15.17 lakh in the name of investment

There seems to be no end to online fraud despite the strict cyber laws. The recent case of online fraud comes from Hyderabad. In the fresh incident, a techie working from MNC was duped of Rs 15.17 lakh in the name of investment.

Victim is a resident of Lingampally. He had transferred the money to people claiming to be employees of foreign trading firm named LexaTrade. Later he realised that he was cheated following which a case was registered against unidentified people after the techie approached cyber crime police.

The victim received Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call in November 2020 from a man Vivaan Pratap claiming to be from UK-based investment firm LexaTrade. Other people claiming to be working for the same company also made calls with the victim on Skype and asked him to invest.

They promised high return and convinced the victim. An account was created with the details of his PAN, bank account and Aadhar through which the frauds persuaded the techie to transfer money through UPI transactions and internet banking.