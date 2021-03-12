Post-jab blood clots; Denmark, Iceland and Norway suspend use of Astrazeneca’s covid vaccine

Denmark, Norway and Iceland to temporarily suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The decision comes over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots.

Among the three, Denmark was the first to announce vaccine suspension. “Following reports of serious cases of blood clots” the country’s Health Authority said in a statement. The statement read that the move was a precautionary measure and that “it has not been determined, at the time being, that there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots”.

European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that till March 9, 22 cases of blood clots were reported among more than three million people vaccinated.

Austria announced that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of “severe blood coagulation problems” days after receiving an anti-Covid shot. Four other European countries; Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch.

Iceland and Norway too suspended the use of all of its AstraZeneca supply citing similar concerns. Meanwhile, a preliminary probe showed that the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines used in Austria was not to blame for the nurse’s death.