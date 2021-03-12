State government imposes lockdown in 8 districts

Maharashtra state government has imposed lockdown in 8 districts in the state. The lockdown was imposed as the number of coronavirus cases increased in these districts.

The administration has imposed night curfew in Pune from 11 am to 6 pm. Night curfew has also been imposed from March 12 to March 22 in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. lockdown has been imposed in Parbhani district from Friday 12 midnight till 6 am. Lockdown has also been declared in Akola as well with effect from 8 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.

Schools and colleges in these districts have been closed till March 31. Along with this, orders were given to close hotels, restaurants, bars at 10 am and to run them with 50 per cent capacity. Home deliveries have been approved from 10am to 11pm. Only 50 people have been approved to close the mall, market, cinema hall till 10 o’clock in the night and in programs like wedding ceremonies.