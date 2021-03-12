Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices has ended lower in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex slipped down by 487 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 50,792. NSE Nifty fell 144 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,031.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,656 shares ended lower while 1,352 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Titan, ONGC, Infosys and Shree Cements. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.