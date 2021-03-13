Amul congratulates Adarsh Gourav for his BAFTA 2021 nomination with a topical

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav was nominated in the Leading Actor category by BAFTA for his performance in the Netflix film “The White Tiger.”

The leading Dairy brand of India, Amul shared a topical on social media to congratulate Adarsh Gourav for his BAFTA 2021 nomination.

#Amul Topical: Indian actor one of five nominees for prestigious BAFTA awards! pic.twitter.com/nmkqgyzONw — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 11, 2021

The topical features Adarsh with his co-star and producer Priyanka Chopra. Adarsh sitting on a chair with buttered bread in his hand is thinking about the BAFTA trophy. Standing near him Priyanka Chopra cheers for him. A second thought bubble is shaped like a white tiger. It also has the words, “Gourav for Adarsh? Amul White Tiger Yellow Try Kar!”

The White Tiger released on Netflix on January 22 tells the story of Balram Halwai’s (Adarsh Gourav) journey from a driver to a successful entrepreneur. Balram Halwai is the first lead role for Adarsh. He had acted in the movies “My Name is Khan”, “Mom” and Netflix series “Leila”.

The White Tiger is adapted from Aravind Adiga’s book ‘The White Tiger’, which won the 40th Man Booker Prize. The Director of the film Ramin Bahrani was also nominated for the Adapted Screenplay category at BAFTA 2021. The BAFTA awards ceremony will be held on April 11.