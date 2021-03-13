Country to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools: Minister

The Sri Lankan government is planning to ban burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools in the country. Sarath Weerasekera, the Minister for public security has said this.

“In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa. It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it. Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children “, said Sarath Weerasekera.

Burqa was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by militants that killed more than 250. This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups.