COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2035 people in Kerala today. Kozhikode 255, Ernakulam 232, Kollam 224, Kannur 205, Malappuram 173, Kottayam 168, Thiruvananthapuram 162, Thrissur 153, Alappuzha 133, Kasaragod 84, Palakkad 80, Pathanamthitta 70, Wayanad 53, and Idukki 43 districts were affected today. During the last 24 hours, 58,344 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 3.49. A total of 1,22,40,629 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 48 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1807 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 167 is not clear. There are currently 1,53,813 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,49,361 are under home/institutional quarantine and 4452 are under observation in hospitals. A total of 471 people were admitted to the hospital today.