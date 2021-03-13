Covid-19 Update: 2159 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 2,159 new corona virus cases along with o1,939 recoveries and 10 new deaths were ported in UAE in the last 24 hours . The new cases were detected through 244,459 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

The overall covid-19 cases confirmed in the UAE stands at 424,405 . The overall recoveries stands at 403,478. The death toll rises to 1,388.

Over 33.5 million tests have been conducted in the UAE to date to combat the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, Dubai is trialing a breath test to detect Covid. The test gives results in 60 seconds. The trials are being conducted at the DHA’s Nadd Al Hamar primary health care centre for 2,500 patients.