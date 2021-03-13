Covid-19 Update: 299 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 483 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 412 contacts of active cases and 71 travel related. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 169,767.

299 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of people recovered in Qatar surged to 157,876. The death toll is firm at 265. At present there are 11626 active cases in the country.

11897 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 4495 people were tested for the first time. Till now 1,615,021 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

There are 102 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 803. 16 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 115 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.