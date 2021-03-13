Covid-19 Update: 7 new deaths reported in Saudi Arabia

The ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in Saudi Arabia. 351 new coronavirus cases along with 239 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 175 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 13 in Madinah, 8 in Asir, 7 in Hail, 3 in the Northern Borders region, 3 in Jazan and 2 in Najran.

The overall infection tally has reached at 382,059. The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia increased to 372,456. A total of 6,563 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far. The health ministry said that more than 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across 500 vaccination sites in the Kingdom to date.

The recovery rate has reached at 97.5% and the fatality rate has reached at 1.7% in the country. At present there are 3040 people under medical treatment. In this 553 patients are in ICUs.