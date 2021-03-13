Delhi man fired shots to threaten his ex-girlfriend

Suresh Kadyan, a 32-year-old property dealer was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly firing shots in the air to threaten his ex-girlfriend.

The accused followed the girl who had gone to her friend’s house in Subhash Nagar. He came in a car and fired shots outside the house. His ex-girlfriend’s friend lodged a complaint in the police station regarding the firing. In the complaint, she also mentioned that her friend had borrowed some money from Kadyan when they were on good terms with each other. But when the relationship broke up, he demanded his money back and threatened her with dire consequences.

The police traced the accused with the registration number of the Scorpio car he used and his mobile number. He was arrested from Jhajjar in Haryana. The police seized the car and also recovered the .32-bore revolver which was used in the incident.

On questioning, Suresh Kadyan revealed that he wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend who started ignoring him and blocked his number. His friend Pawan was also arrested for allegedly giving his licensed revolver to Kadyan which was used in the incident.