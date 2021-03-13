India to launch more than six COVID-19 vaccines: Health Minister

Bhopal: Health Minister Harsha Vardhan has said that more than six new Covid vaccines will be launched in India. Harsha Vardhan said that Covaxin and Covshield vaccines manufactured in India are currently used in 71 countries. “India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations…Canada, Brazil, and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with great zeal,” he said.

“More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up,” he said. “Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday,” the minister added. “Respect science. There is a need to end politics over it (vaccine) given that it is a scientific fight not a political one. That is why we should work unitedly,” Mr. Vardhan said.