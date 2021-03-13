India Vs England T20I: Check the possible playing XI

India will face England in the second T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on tomorrow. India has lost the first match in the 4-match series.

India possible Playing XI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Possible Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals

Total matches played: 15

India won: 7

England won: 8