“Joined BJP”; Famous actor loses his part in ‘stage play’

Famous Bengali theatre artist Koushik Kar was purportedly removed from a play titled ‘Ghum Nei’ after he entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The play is led by Saurav Palodhi.In 2019, Kar was welcomed by the theatre organization, Ichheymoto, controlled by Palodhi, to theme the principal character in the drama. The play is an adoption of the 2015 Dadri event where a man named Mohammed Akhlaq was battered to death by a crowd on suspicion of consuming beef.

The actor has asserted to have failed the copyright of his directed drama, based on Nabarun Bhattacharya’s novel. He declared that he was being victimized by “Left-wing fascism”.Kar stated that some Leftists who only discharge on Facebook are attempting to control theatre, and they do not realize the principle of communism. He claimed that they are “exposing” their vulnerabilities.

Read more; “Tired of arguing” ; Couple handcuffs hands to fix the relationship, See the pics…

Responding to the issue, filmmaker Kamaleshwar Mukherjee termed the occurrence a matter of “sheer-intolerance”. On the other hand, some famous personalities like actor-politician Kanchana Moitra and director Debesh Chattopadhyay advocated Palodhi’s determination to dismiss Kar from the play.