Priyanka all set to appear in Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul; don’t miss it

Your favourite White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear in Oprah Winfrey's talk show Super Soul.

Promotions of memoir, launch of an Indian restaurant in New York, upcoming projects, announcement of Academy awards nominations… she is busy with a lot of things. But how can she say a no when she is invited to be a part of a wonderful talk show hosted by the super talented Oprah Winfrey?

The interview will premiere on March 20 on Discovery+. The official Instagram handle of Discovery Plus (on which the episode will air) has already shared a promo video from the interview. In the small clip, the host is seen asking Priyanka Chopra, “You and Nick hope to have a family one day?” And the promo has gone so viral which indicates that people are really waiting for Priyanka’s response.

Besides Priyanka Chopra, Cicely Tyson, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham, and Chip and Joanna Gaines will also appear as guests on Super Soul. “I just love being able to have thought-provoking, heart-expanding talks with people who inspire us all, to think about the deeper meaning of life” Ophrah says in the promo video.