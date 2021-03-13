Quad vaccine initiative announced on the first Quad Submit

‘The first Qaud meet has ended up in a new initiative to make a Quad vaccine with an equal partnership of the four countries. The Quad Vaccine Partnership: A factsheet’ declared after the summit stated: “While ensuring that vaccines have been made available to our people, “Quad” partners will launch a landmark partnership to further accelerate the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. Together, Quad leaders are taking shared action necessary to expand safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing in 2021, and will work together to strengthen and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination, in close coordination with the existing relevant multilateral mechanisms including WHO and COVAX.”

The meeting further said the US will serve with Biological E Ltd to finance expanded capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 with Stringent Regulatory Author­ization and/or World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (EUL), including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

India’s production capability is something that is going to be strengthened to make US vaccines, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said

“In today’s context, it is one of the most important initiatives. We are talking about huge investments in creating additional vaccine capacities in India for exports to countries in the Indo-Pacific region for their betterment. We are talking about producing a billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2022,” Shringla said. During the first summit of the leaders of the Quadrilateral grouping, a Quad vaccine enterprise was announced Friday in which India will manufacture American vaccines with Japanese funding and Australian transportation support for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Three working groups were also started — Quad vaccine experts group, Quad Critical and Emerging Technology Working Group, and Quad Climate Working Group.

These were among the solid results after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison met via virtual mode for the first summit of the grouping.