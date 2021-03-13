Razzie awards nominations out; Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway listed for worst acting

Everyone is eager and super excited to know the Academy nominations for the best of films and talent in 2020. But just a day prior to that, here comes the nods for the worst ones. The notorious Razzie Awards have announced its list of nominations for the past year. This time it’s bit more disappointing.

The fan-favourite Robert Downey Jr and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway are listed in the not-so-glorious awards for their respective screen outings in 2020. Robert Downey Jr has been nominated for the Dolittle and Anne Hathaway for two of her projects; The Last Thing He Wanted and The Witches. Downey Jr is also nominated for “worst screen combo” for teaming up with his “unconvincing Welsh accent.”

Robert Downey Jr shares the worst actor nomination with Mike Lindell (Absolute Proof), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Adam Sandler (Hubie Halloween) and David Spade (The Wrong Missy). While Anne Hathaway’s competitors are Katie Holmes (Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream), Kate Hudson (Music), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Anna-Maria Sieklucka (365 Days).

One cannot blame Downey Jr’s act alone because Dolittle has got Razzie’s six nods, topping the nominations. The film has been nominated for worst film, worst remake, worst director for Stephen Gaghan and worst screenplay. In a tie with Dolittle, Polish film 365 Days has also gotten six nominations. The film was criticized as it glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape.