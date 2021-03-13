Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez calls off engagement

A US media reported that the Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement. They had been together for nearly four years and had just bought a $40 million home in Miami last year.

However, the couple have not yet confirmed the break up reported by the New York Post’s Page Six and TMZ.Lopez (51) filming a movie posted on social media which read “Find a good reason to laugh today.” Whereas Rodriguez (45), posted a picture of himself aboard a boat in Florida.

Fans of this star pair are in great despair on hearing the news. “This has been a long time coming. They are tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and dry break up. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all” a source told.