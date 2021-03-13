State government issues strict guidelines: Bans large gatherings

A state government has issued strict Covid-19 guidelines. Karnataka state government has issued this guidelines. Karnataka state government has banned large gatherings at public functions and wedding ceremonies across the state.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has As per the earlier guideline, over 500 people were allowed to attend social events including weddings and 100 for other congregations in closed spaces while maintaining social distancing protocols.

“Only 50 people will be allowed at birthday parties in closed space or death ceremonies like cremations or burials. If they are held in open spaces, 100 people can be allowed with social distancing and wearing masks,” said the statement issued by health secretary, Jawaid Akhtar.

“All star hotels and restaurants across the state have been directed to stop late-night parties from Thursday to prevent them from turning into super-spreaders of the pandemic,” state health minister K. Sudhakar said.