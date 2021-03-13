State government plans to impose night curfew says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government is planning to impose night curfew in capital city Bhopal and Indore. The state government is planning to impose strict night curfew as coronavirus cases surged in these cities.

“Look at the rise in infection cases… Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan .

On Friday, 603 new COVID -19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.