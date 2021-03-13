Today’s Gold Rate; UAE, India and Kerala

The Gold Rate in UAE today per tola is AED 2,341.71 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,007.51 Rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

In India, the gold rates have surged at all major cities. The silver rates have fallen down in various cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,650 with a fall of Rs. 380. The yellow metal prices varies depending on the cities, let’s have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bengaluru city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 41,850 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,650 with a fall of Rs. 330. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 41,850 with a hike of Rs. 300 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,650 with a fall of Rs. 330.

When it comes to Kerala, the gold rate is at Rs 41,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 300, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,650 with a slash of Rs. 330.

In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 41,850, and Rs. 45,650 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330 on both the metals.