‘ We will appeal to not vote for BJP as they’ve robbed the entire country’: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the protesting farmers will campaign in West Bengal against BJP. Tikait was speaking to the media after a ‘mahapanchayat’ against the three laws in Kolkata in West Bengal.

“We’re going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price). We’ll appeal to them to not vote for BJP as they’ve robbed the entire country,” said Tikait.